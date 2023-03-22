Life-forming molecules around a baby star observed, thanks to JWST
Giving more insight into the age-old question ‘How did life form on Earth?’, researchers have been able to observe complex organic molecules, which represent the building blocks of life, in the clouds surrounding a newborn star.
This was done with the help of the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST), which Yao-Lun Yang of the RIKEN Star and Planet Formation Laboratory and his team of scientists used to take a peek at the gases, dust particles, and ice formations surrounding the newborn star, as per a press release by RIKEN research institute in Japan.
The team used the 2022 data from JWST’s Mid-Infrared Instrument (MIRI), which is currently sitting at about 1.5 million kilometers from Earth. MIRI has a camera and a spectrograph, allowing it to see the redshifted light of distant galaxies, newly forming stars, faintly visible comets, and objects in the Kuiper Belt. The team used the data to study the young protostar called IRAS 15398−3359.
Complex organic molecules (COMs), possibly precursors to life-forming prebiotic molecules, were earlier thought to be present in high-mass cores but, over the years, have also been observed in the gas phase in low-mass protostellar cores. This suggests that extensive chemical evolution occurs in the early stages of low-mass protostar formation.
Researchers observed that COMs are formed in chemical reactions that transform simple chemical building blocks into more complex organic molecules. This process occurs on the surfaces of ice grains, and when the star warms these molecules, they leave the ice and mingle with the gas around them.
“We want to obtain definitive proof of such formation pathways,” says Yao-Lun Yang of the RIKEN Star and Planet Formation Laboratory. “And JWST provides the best opportunity to do so.”
Yang’s team is not the first to study protostar IRAS 15398−3359 or observe COMs in its clouds. However, with the help of MIRI, a much more detailed picture has come to the fore. The scientists are able to confirm the presence of water ice, carbon dioxide and silicates, and molecules like ammonia, methane, methanol, formaldehyde, and formic acid. They also could detect hints of ethanol and acetaldehyde.
“We will begin to understand how organic chemistry emerges,” says Yang. “And we will also uncover the lasting impacts on planetary systems similar to our Solar System.”
