Life-forming molecules around a baby star observed, thanks to JWST

The team used the 2022 data from JWST’s Mid-Infrared Instrument (MIRI), which is currently sitting at about 1.5 million kilometers from Earth. MIRI has a camera and a spectrograph, allowing it to see the redshifted light of distant galaxies, newly forming stars, faintly visible comets, and objects in the Kuiper Belt. The team used the data to study the young protostar called IRAS 15398−3359.

Complex organic molecules (COMs), possibly precursors to life-forming prebiotic molecules, were earlier thought to be present in high-mass cores but, over the years, have also been observed in the gas phase in low-mass protostellar cores. This suggests that extensive chemical evolution occurs in the early stages of low-mass protostar formation.

Researchers observed that COMs are formed in chemical reactions that transform simple chemical building blocks into more complex organic molecules. This process occurs on the surfaces of ice grains, and when the star warms these molecules, they leave the ice and mingle with the gas around them.

“We want to obtain definitive proof of such formation pathways,” says Yao-Lun Yang of the RIKEN Star and Planet Formation Laboratory. “And JWST provides the best opportunity to do so.”