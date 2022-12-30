Saturn's icy moon could support life, but we'd need to send a probe to be sure

The paper says that the smallest plume material needed to find microorganisms and organic compounds should be used. Observable cells exhibit life.

"The possibility that actual cells could be found might be slim," Affholder said, "because they would have to survive the outgassing process carrying them through the plumes from the deep ocean to the vacuum of space – quite a journey for a tiny cell."

Instead, organic substances like amino acids could be used to prove or disprove the existence of a rich environment for life.

"Considering that according to the calculations, any life present on Enceladus would be extremely sparse, there still is a good chance that we'll never find enough organic molecules in the plumes to unambiguously conclude that it is there," Ferrière said. "So, rather than focusing on how much is enough to prove that life is there, we asked, 'What is the maximum amount of organic material that could be present in the absence of life?'

According to the authors, if all measurements were to come back above a certain threshold, it could signal that life is a serious possibility.

"The definitive evidence of living cells caught on an alien world may remain elusive for generations," Affholder said. "Until then, the fact that we can't rule out life's existence on Enceladus is probably the best we can do."

The study was published in The Planetary Science Journal.

Study abstract:

"Saturn's moon Enceladus is a top candidate in the search for extraterrestrial life in our solar system. Ecological thermodynamic modeling of the plume composition data collected by NASA's Cassini mission led to the hypothesis that a hydrogenotrophic methanogenic ecosystem might exist in the putative hydrothermal vents at Enceladus's seafloor. Here we extend this approach to quantify the ecosystem's expected biomass stock and production and evaluate its detectability from the collection of plume material. We find that although a hypothetical biosphere in Enceladus's ocean could be small (<10 tons of carbon), measurable amounts of cells and organics might enter the plume. However, it is critical that missions be designed to gain meaningful insights from a negative outcome (no detection). We show that in order to sample a cell from the plume with 95% confidence, >0.1 mL of material needs to be collected. This would require material from more than 100 fly-bys through the plume or using a lander. We then consider amino acid abundance as an alternative signature and find that the absolute abundance of amino acids, such as glycine, could be very informative if a detection threshold of 1 × 10−7 mol L−1 could be achieved. Altogether, our findings set relatively high bars on sample volume and amino acid detection thresholds, but these goals seem within the reach of near-future missions."