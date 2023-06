Light energy is found everywhere and harnessed for various applications, such as night vision technology, solar cells, biomedical imaging, and sensors. Converting low-energy light to high-energy light is crucial in many of these technologies.

Some of the existing methodologies include the use of upconversion materials which infrared light to visible or ultraviolet light, quantum dots which absorb low-energy photons and re-emit them as higher-energy photons, frequency doubling crystals that double the frequency of light, and photovoltaic (or solar) cells which convert sunlight into electricity.

Now, scientists have added a new technology to this list: A new class of material that transforms low-energy light into high-energy light.