Light flare brighter than a trillion suns points to a binary black hole system

Supermassive black holes are present in the central regions of active galaxies. Astronomers study black holes by observing electromagnetic radiation emitted by the black hole consuming the material in the accretion disk – a swirling disk of gas, dust, and other celestial material surrounding a black hole.

Galaxy OJ 287, located in the constellation of Cancer, has been of particular interest to astronomers as they have long believed that a supermassive black hole binary system exists at its center. This means that black holes are at the center, encircling each other.

Now a group of scientists has found evidence showing that galaxy OJ 287, which is 5 billion light years away from Earth, is docked by two black holes, one supermassive and one smaller. The research was a collaborative effort between scientists from many countries, led by Mauri J Valtonen from the University of Turku in Finland and Achamveedu Gopakumar from the Tata Institute of Fundamental Research in Mumbai, India.