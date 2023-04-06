Newly-developed light amplifying 'photonic time crystals' may improve lasers and telecoms

"Time crystals" are particular kinds of crystals whose component atoms exist in a quantum state. This means they behave in ways that seem alien or "strange." "Photonic time crystals," on the other hand, are not found in nature and may not exist in quantum states. Instead, they use light pulses to create a repeating motion pattern (unlike most materials, which have random motion at different energy states).

Since it has been challenging to construct and manipulate 3D "photonic time crystals," the team decided to try something new by making the material even thinner (0.08 inches or 2 millimeters thick). By doing so, the researchers report that their crystals can amplify light at microwave frequencies.

Creating a 2D 'photonic time crystal'

“By modulating or changing the electromagnetic property of the metasurface over time, we were able to create a 2D photonic time crystal,” said Xuchen Wang, a physicist at the Karlsruhe Institute of Technology and the study’s lead author, in an email to Gizmodo. “Reducing photonic time crystals from 3D to 2D can make them thinner, lighter, and easier to manufacture, just like how metasurfaces improved on metamaterials,” he added.

"Photonic crystals" are unique materials that can bend and amplify light in a controlled way. Scientists can create these materials in a lab by adjusting their electromagnetic properties using metamaterials. When light travels through "photonic time crystals," the photons move in a repeating pattern that helps keep them in sync and maintain their coherence. This is similar to how lasers keep quantum bits in a coherent state, which can help prolong their quantum properties.