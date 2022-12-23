Light from satellites is sabotaging our search for dim galaxies and dark matter

From helping us share our location via GPS to keeping an eye on natural disasters, satellites perform numerous tasks that are of great value to us.

However, at the same time, they are super expensive, contribute to the increasing space junk (when they become inactive), and according to a recent study, they are also responsible for the increasing light pollution in space.

Light pollution? What the heck is that?

Well, you may have heard enough about air, water, and land pollution on Earth. However, outer space does not have any of these three elements, but it does have light and darkness. Every satellite has its own light that lits up the skyline or space around it.

There are thousands of active satellites orbiting our planet at present. The artificial light from all these satellites provides the night sky with an additional glow. This extra glow or light makes it difficult for astronomers on Earth to find and study distant objects in space, such as dim galaxies.

Astronomers believe that the faint and low-light areas in space may have important hints related to dark matter and various other mysterious space phenomena. They even employ some of the biggest and most advanced telescopes for this purpose. Moreover, the artificial glow also leads to errors in data collected by space observatories.

However, the light pollution or extra glow in the skyline because of the satellites serves as one of the biggest hindrances in their search for dim and dark space objects. “It occurred to me there could be a whole universe up there of hidden galaxies, just a little dimmer than those we can detect from Earth,” Emeritus professor at Cardiff University, Michael Disney, told Discover Magazine in a 2019 interview.

You can relate to the problem astronomers face due to light pollution with the help of a simple daily-life example. Imagine you are out on a sunny day, and your phone’s brightness is at the minimum level. In order to watch or read anything on your phone, you’d have to increase the brightness to overcome the glow from the Sun, right?