Conductivity in a material strongly depends on the movement of the electrons inside it. If the electrons can move freely within a material, they can conduct electricity, but if the electrons get trapped, it acts as an insulator.

Anderson localization describes how the conductivity of a material is affected by the number of random imperfections or defects in it. Philip Anderson proposed the idea in 1958, which was revolutionary for modern condensed matter physics.

Anderson localization determines whether electrons or electromagnetic waves can move freely or get trapped inside a material. This theory extends to both classical and quantum worlds, applying to electrons, water, acoustic or sound waves, and gravity.