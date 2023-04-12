Lightning strike creates new phosphorus material found on Earth for the first time

"We have never seen this material occur naturally on Earth – minerals similar to it can be found in meteorites and space, but we've never seen this exact material anywhere," geoscientist Matthew Pasek said in a statement.

Homeowners in New Port Richey first discovered the 'lightning scar,' a fulgurite, first. Assuming it had value, they decided to sell it. Pasek purchased it and collaborated with Luca Bindi, a professor of mineralogy and crystallography at the University of Florence in Italy.

Pasek noted the discovery in his recent study published in Communications Earth & Environment. The study examines how high-energy events can trigger distinct chemical reactions, which in turn can result in new material, "one that is transitional between space minerals and minerals found on Earth," according to a press release.

"When lightning strikes a tree, the ground typically explodes out and the surrounding grass dies, forming a scar and sending electric discharge through nearby rock, soil, and sand, forming fulgurites, also known as 'fossilized lightning'," Pasek said.

Sample of the New Port Richey fulgurite. Matthew Pasek

An undiscovered colorful, crystal-like matter was found inside the fulgurite

The team investigated unique minerals that contained phosphorus, with a special focus on those formed by lightning.

"It’s important to understand how much energy lightning has because then we know how much damage a lightning strike can cause on average and how dangerous it is," Pasek said. "Florida is the lightning capital of the world and lightning safety is important – if lightning is strong enough to melt rock, it can certainly melt people too."