Lightning, volcanoes, or impacts? How Earth gained its organic molecules revealed

Around 4.4 billion years ago, chemical reactions caused by iron-rich particles from meteors or volcanic eruptions on Earth may have created the precursors necessary for the origin of life, according to a study published in Scientific Reports.

Significantly, the findings help to bring to rest the debate as to whether life's building blocks were triggered by processes within early Earth or from space, as it demonstrates that both were significant.

Like the Miller-Urey experiment, the study recreates early Earth

Previous research has put forward two potential origins for the building blocks of organic molecules like hydrocarbons, aldehydes, and alcohols. These origins consist of the delivery of these molecules by asteroids and comets.