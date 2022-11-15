Limitless nuclear fusion energy is one step closer thanks to burning plasma experiment

Now, a new analysis of the plasma, published in a paper in the journal Nature Physics, reveals surprising new details that could help the scientific community finally achieve the holy grail of nuclear fusion — net energy production.

Analyzing the NIF's world's first burning plasma

Since 2009, NIF scientists have been using an array of 192 lasers to shoot high-energy pulses at a small fuel capsule made up of deuterium and tritium. The researchers apply the destructive, intense heat of the lasers to cause the atoms to fuse into helium and release massive amounts of energy.

Earlier this year, NIF researchers released a study detailing how they could achieve self-heating "burning plasma", which would allow them to do away with the lasers, creating a self-perpetuating heat source and source of energy. During their experiments, they created burning plasma for only a few nanoseconds, but it was enough to glean some vital and surprising information about its properties.

Now, the new analysis of this process, called inertial confinement fusion (ICF), shows that it behaves in unexpected ways. The researchers found, for example, that the ions inside their burning plasma have higher energy than their models predicted.

“This implies that the ions undergoing fusion have more energy than expected in the highest-performing shots, something that isn't predicted — or able to be predicted — by the normal radiation hydrodynamics codes used to simulate ICF implosions,” Alastair Moore, lead author of the new paper, explained in a press statement.