Scientists find new evidence of links between schizophrenia and dopamine

Our body gets regular hits of the ‘feel-good’ hormone, dopamine, when we engage in certain pleasurable activities, like sex, or even when we open social media apps like Instagram. The human brain is hard-wired to seek behaviors that release dopamine in our reward system.

While the specific cause of schizophrenia is unknown, there is strong evidence to suggest that the disorder can be caused by abnormal dopamine signaling.

In their previous research, a team of scientists had shown that low levels of maternal vitamin D increase the risk of schizophrenia in offspring. The same University of Queensland’s Brain Institute team dug deeper into their previously published work. It used molecular imaging technology to confirm the role played by a mother’s vitamin D levels in developing the baby’s dopamine-producing brain cells.