A condition marked by severe hair loss from the scalp to the face and body, alopecia areata is a disease that occurs when the immune system attacks hair follicles and causes hair loss, according to the National Institute of Health.

The condition does not have a cure. While there are limited treatments available that help hair grow back faster, severe cases are especially resistant to treatment.

In such cases, a new medication called ritlecitinib has the potential to make a significant impact.

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved the new medicine, LITFULO, Pfizer announced last week.

The drug has been developed in the form of an oral pill that is prescribed to be taken once a day. However, only people above the age of 12 who have a hair loss condition called alopecia areata are permitted to consume it.