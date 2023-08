The Center for Condensed Matter (CMTC) at the University of Maryland in the US is the first major organization to rebut the claims of superconductivity in the newly synthesized material LK-99. CMTC cited studies conducted in three nations to dismiss claims about the material.

Property replication a failure

The US-based research center referred studies conducted in China, India, and Taiwan for its rebuttal. One such study by researchers at the National Physics Laboratory in India found that sample replicates of LK-99 showed no superconductivity but only diamagnetism.

In a thread on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), the CMTC pointed out that many materials exhibited the property of diamagnetism, including lead and copper, the ingredients of LK-99.