LLMs like GPT and Bard can be manipulated and hypnotized

Tech pundits worldwide have been fluctuating between marking artificial intelligence as the end of all of humanity and calling it the most significant thing humans have ever touched since the internet.

We are in a phase where we are unsure what the AI Pandora's box will reveal. Are we heading for doomsday or utopia?

To test the limits and security of generative AI, researchers at IBM attempted to ‘hypnotize’ popular large language models (LLMs) like ChatGPT and Bard. The team wanted to determine the extent to which these models could deliver directed, incorrect, and risky responses and recommendations and how persuasive they were.