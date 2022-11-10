LOFTID: NASA just tested an inflatable heatshield for planetary exploration in orbit

The mission marked Atlas V's last liftoff from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California as ULA prepares to launch its next-generation Vulcan rocket for the first time. The rocket took to the skies at 1:49 a.m. PST.

NASA's UFO-like LOFTID flies to orbit

NASA's Low-Earth Orbit Flight Test of an Inflatable Decelerator (LOFTID) inflatable heatshield technology will allow future planetary missions to Mars, and possibly other regions of our solar system, to carry a compact, pliable heatshield in a payload compartment that can be unfolded before the mission enters its destination planet's atmosphere.

During NASA's livestream of the event, viewable below, a NASA official explained that the technology used on LOFTID will also have benefits here on Earth. In fact, researchers have used the same heat shielding material to build a prototype heat shelter to help tackle forest fires.

The U.S. space agency provided an update roughly an hour after launch, confirming it had successfully deployed LOFTID into orbit from an altitude of approximately 78 miles (125 km). That meant the heatshield had started its descent toward's reentering Earth's atmosphere.

Roughly half an hour later NASA captured live footage of LOFTID making a splashdown into the ocean near Hawaii. The heatshield was lifted out of the water by a boat and carried to dry land. A backup data recorder aboard LOFTID was also jettisoned shortly before splashdown and was recovered. The U.S. space agency has since shared an image of the heatshield aboard the recovery vessel.