In a fascinating new study, direct evidence has finally been found for a 200-year-old plus theory that long-necked marine reptiles must have been vulnerable to neck attacks by predators. As reported in the journal Current Biology, this study finally closes this debate once and for all.

While the mighty dinosaurs roamed the land during the Mesozoic Era, equally impressive reptiles prowled the planet's oceans for millions of years. Some of these, the long-necked plesiosaurs and archosauromorphs, have fascinated scientists and the general public since they were first discovered. But some, like the enigmatic Tanystropheus, are notable with incredibly long and narrow necks topped with a comically tiny heads.