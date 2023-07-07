Looming AI apocalypse? Industry leaders say we should be worried about superintelligence

One would have to be living under a rock to not see how our world is changing every day with the new-age artificial intelligence (AI) technology. While AI is playing an instrumental role in reducing human labor, there are those who believe that the rate at which AI is progressing should terrify us.

We’re already seeing how AI is slowly making its way into various industries and threatening to replace humans.

The argument being used against AI is that it could lead to stunting of the human mind and stall creative development. Will AI become a crutch that can diminish the human power to think and imagine? While that may sound plausible, industry trailblazers argue that the biggest threat we face is human extinction. This has been a recurring theme for some time.