Researchers have discovered ancient microorganisms that lived from 1.6 to 1 billion years ago.

The organisms likely lived in marine environments.

Scientists had to figure out how to look for extinct life forms before they could find them.

The more we learn about the evolution of life, the more mysteries we seem to find. New research has recently uncovered a slate of unknown organisms that were likely prevalent on Earth from about a billion to 1.6 billion years ago. These tiny creatures, known as the “Protosterol Biota,” lived in a world with far less oxygen than exists in the atmosphere of today, inhabiting the planet’s waterways.

Coming from the family of eukaryotes, organisms that feature a complex cell structure with a mitochondria and a nucleus, the Protosterol Biota, were very different from modern eukaryotes like animals, plants and amoeba, adapting to the necessities of their environment.