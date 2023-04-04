Powerful, low-cost camera could predict volcanic explosions

Is there a way to predict when a volcano will erupt?

Gas emissions are the visible expression of activity taking place within a volcano. Ultraviolet SO 2 cameras have become crucial for measuring such emissions since the mid-2000s. However, since these campaigns require a user to be present, SO 2 cameras are unsuitable for collecting long-term datasets (not to mention their high costs).

Now, to break these barriers, an international team of researchers has developed an SO 2 camera to measure emission rates from volcanoes continually.

"Our instrument uses a sensor not dissimilar to smartphone camera sensors. It is modified to make it sensitive to ultraviolet light, therefore enabling SO 2 detection," explained lead author Dr. Thomas Wilkes in a press release, a researcher at the University of Sheffield.

Partly 3D-printed and high-power efficiency

The new design has a price tag of about $5,000, making the cost of the parts—some of which are 3D-printed—less than about a fourth of that of earlier models.

The SO2 camera installation on Kīlauea volcano, Hawaii, US. The gas plume can be faintly seen rising from the crater at the centre of the image and drifting to the left. The flank of Moana Loa can be seen in the background. Dr Tom Pering

"We also introduce a user-friendly, freely available software for controlling the instrument and processing the acquired data in a robust manner," Wilkes said.

The system is also energy-efficient, with an average power consumption of 3.75 Watts—around half of what was required to power the earlier designs.

According to the researchers, this will be especially helpful at locations where little solar energy can be captured. Their camera uses fewer, smaller, or cheaper solar panels or batteries, lowering the price.