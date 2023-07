Low-mass stars, which are widespread in our Milky Way galaxy, may have stronger surface magnetic fields than previously thought.

Until now, it was considered that low-mass stars possessed extremely low levels of magnetic activity on their surfaces. As a result, they were an attractive target for searching for possibly habitable planets in their system.

Now, an Ohio State University-led research calls into question our present understanding of star evolution.

As per the press release, the researchers postulate that an underlying mechanism could be spiking magnetic activity in these low-mass stars.

Low-mass stars with strong magnetic fields

Low-mass stars are celestial entities with masses substantially less than our sun. These stars either spin at a rapid pace or really slowly, and rotation is essential for surface magnetism to occur.