World's first low methane-emitting sheep joins forces with UK farmers

The approach builds on a successful trial in New Zealand whereby researchers selected and bred the world's first low methane-emitting sheep.

"This project is great because it demonstrates how livestock producers can be part of the solution to produce food sustainably rather than being the problem," said Rob Hodgkins to Euronews, a sheep breeder at Kapoi farm.

"It's not the whole answer, obviously, but if we can cut methane emissions by 15 percent without reducing productivity and do so relatively quickly and cheaply, it would go some way," he added.

How do you breed low methane-producing sheep?

According to a 10-year study by New Zealand experts, breeding low methane-producing sheep appears to be feasible.

The research project started by proving that some sheep had naturally reduced emissions and that this characteristic was handed down through generations. With this in mind, how do scientists establish how much methane a sheep is burping out, anyway?

To assess the methane emissions of animals, researchers have access to various instruments. These include "portable accumulation chambers," PACs, and respiration chambers. In respiration chambers, the air entering and leaving the chamber is continuously sampled by automated equipment. Airflow, humidity, and temperature are all constantly regulated too.