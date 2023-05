NASA's Lucy spacecraft, en route to the intriguing Trojan asteroids, made a crucial course adjustment on May 9, setting it on the path to encounter the diminutive asteroid Dinkinesh later this year.

According to NASA, Lucy's current trajectory means the probe will visit Dinkinesh in November 2023. This small, half-mile-wide asteroid serves as a pit stop before Lucy embarks on a historic journey to the Trojan asteroids—space rocks trailing Jupiter's orbit.

While hurtling towards its target at a whopping 42,000 mph, Lucy underwent a small but significant course-adjusting maneuver. The operation tweaked the spacecraft's velocity by a mere 7.7 mph. Still, this tiny shift will bring Lucy about 40,000 miles closer to Dinkinesh during their planned rendezvous on Nov. 1, 2023.