Luna-25 captures first detailed image of moon's surface

Luna-25 captures first detailed image of moon's surfaceRussia's Luna-25 lander could be the first lunar lander to perform a soft landing on the lunar south pole as soon as August 21.Chris Young| Aug 18, 2023 02:05 PM ESTCreated: Aug 18, 2023 02:05 PM ESTscienceThe image taken by Luna-25.Roscosmos / Telegram Stay ahead of your peers in technology and engineering - The BlueprintBy subscribing, you agree to our Terms of Use and Policies You may unsubscribe at any time.Luna-25, Russia's first lunar lander mission in almost 50 years, has beamed back an image of the lunar surface.The mission spacecraft snapped the image as it orbits the Moon and prepares for a soft landing on the lunar south pole. Russia's space agency, Roscosmos, shared the image via a Telegram post on 17 August.It may get there before India's Chandrayaan-3 lander, meaning it would be the first lunar lander to touch down in that particular region of the lunar surface. The world's leading space powers have set their sights on the lunar south pole because scientists believe there are pockets of ice water hidden beneath lunar soil and inside shadowed craters. See Also Related Russia's Luna-25 enters Moon orbit, gears for soft landing Russia's Luna-25 beams back first images from race to lunar south pole US to launch its first lander to lunar south pole in September Russia races to the lunar south poleLuna-25 captured its first detailed image of the Moon's surface as it races India's Chandrayaan-3 lander to the lunar south pole."Pictured is the south polar crater Zeeman on the far side of the moon," Roscosmos officials wrote in the Telegram post, alongside the image. "The coordinates of the center of the crater correspond to 75 degrees south latitude and 135 degrees west longitude."The full image captured by Luna-25 on August 17.Roscosmos / Telegram Russia's lunar lander launched on 10 August and it entered lunar orbit on Wednesday, 16 August. It is now two days into a roughly five-day orbit before touchdown is expected on the Moon around 21 August.The landing dates are subject to change, but Luna-25 will likely beat Chandrayaan-3 to the lunar south pole by a day or two, as India's lander is currently expected to land on the Moon on 23 August.Luna-25 is Russia's first lunar lander since Luna-24 in 1976. The Luna-25 spacecraft captured its first images from space on Sunday, 13 August, showing the Moon and Earth from thousands of miles away.A new space raceIf all goes according to plan, Luna-25 will land and spend a year on the lunar south pole searching for ice water and performing a number of other scientific investigations.The lander features eight instruments, including a laser mass spectrometer, to help it analyze lunar soil, search for ice water, and investigate the Moon's incredibly thin atmosphere.NASA also eventually aims to reach the lunar south pole and establish a permanent colony on the Moon with its Artemis program. The Artemis III mission is currently scheduled for 2025 and it is set to be the first crewed lunar landing since Apollo 17 in 1972.The first US lander to reach the lunar south pole, meanwhile, will likely be a privately-built spacecraft developed by Intuitive Machines. The Houston-based company recently announced its Nova-C lunar lander is fully built and ready to launch aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket in September this year. HomeScienceAdd Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.Add Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.SHOW COMMENT (1) For You Organ-on-a-chip's potential to revolutionize biomedical researchImproved ICEs or all-in on EVs: which is better for the future?Using quantum computing to speed up optimization problemsExploring the mysteries of the human microbiomeRussia to evacuate entire village due to danger of falling rocketChinese researchers find novel method to track US submarinesNew force of nature discovered by scientists at FermilabNextStar to become one of the biggest EV battery plants in the worldDark matter search advances with new experiment to spot axionsAcrocyanosis, a rare and shocking symptom of long COVID Job Board