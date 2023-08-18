Luna-25 captures first detailed image of moon's surface

Luna-25, Russia's first lunar lander mission in almost 50 years, has beamed back an image of the lunar surface.

The mission spacecraft snapped the image as it orbits the Moon and prepares for a soft landing on the lunar south pole. Russia's space agency, Roscosmos, shared the image via a Telegram post on 17 August.

It may get there before India's Chandrayaan-3 lander, meaning it would be the first lunar lander to touch down in that particular region of the lunar surface.

The world's leading space powers have set their sights on the lunar south pole because scientists believe there are pockets of ice water hidden beneath lunar soil and inside shadowed craters.