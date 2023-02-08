We may be able to use lunar dust to block sunlight, fight climate change

In a new paper published in the journal PLOS Climate, the scientists describe different properties of dust they analyzed, the quantities required, and the orbital altitudes that would be suitable for their method.

The team found that the most effective method would involve launching dust from Earth to the stable orbital "Lagrange Point" between Earth and the sun. However, they also suggested a less costly method involving launching lunar dust directly from the moon.

"It is amazing to contemplate how moon dust — which took over four billion years to generate — might help slow the rise in the Earth’s temperature, a problem that took us less than 300 years to produce," explained study co-author Scott Kenyon of the Center for Astrophysics.

The researchers' idea came from the work they carry out on a daily basis investigating planet formation. When planets are formed, they emit vast amounts of cosmic dust, which forms rings around the planet's host star.

“That was the seed of the idea; if we took a small amount of material and put it on a special orbit between the Earth and the sun and broke it up, we could block out a lot of sunlight with a little amount of mass,” said Ben Bromley, professor of physics and astronomy at the University of Utah and lead author for the study.