Lunar Orbiter captures splendid view of possible Artemis 3 landing site

According to the Solar System Exploration Research Virtual Institute, "the south pole occurs amid several mountains, called massifs on the Moon. Those massifs may have been created by the impact event that produced the 2,500 km diameter South Pole-Aitken basin, the largest and oldest impact basin on the Moon".

NASA's Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter has now released a new image of the Malapert massif, which is stunning. According to Mark Robinson, principal investigator with the LROC project at Arizona State University, LROC shuttered the view on March 3, 2023, when the spacecraft was about 106 miles (170 kilometers) beyond the Shackleton crater. In the image, the Artemis 3 candidate landing region is partially visible.

Full panorama (M1432398306LR) showing the context of the Malapert Massif candidate landing region. NASA/GSFC/Arizona State University

Light and communications availability make the Malapert region a favorable relocation site.

The image shows a relatively flat area above the "5000". Robinson pinpoints the place to be the heart of the Artemis 3 landing region. And the view from the summit could (which rises more than 16,400 feet (5,000 meters) above its base) is bound to be thrilling. But Robinson also wonders if it might be "too exciting."