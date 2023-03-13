In pursuit of lunar oxygen, firm discovers recipe for net-zero steel

Using sodium- not carbon- in the steel business

Helios has found that sodium, used to manufacture table salt, may be utilized in place of carbon-rich coal.

They assert that sodium oxide is created when sodium molecules interact with the oxygen molecules in iron ore. The oxygen is then released into the atmosphere after being split again into sodium and oxygen. After that, the sodium can be reused.

The company's ongoing work on a lunar oxygen-producing reactor, which aims to separate oxygen from iron oxides found in lunar rock, gave rise to the idea of using sodium in the steel business.

According to Jonathan Geifman, co-founder and CEO of Helios, in an article by The Times of Isreal, unlike the conventional blast furnace approach, which required heating the mixture to more than 1,200 degrees Celsius, his sodium method only required 400 degrees Celsius.

Helios already has a benchtop system in its laboratory. Additionally, before the end of the year, Helios plans to install a prototype to replace the conventional blast furnace in at least one overseas steel production facility.

"We're talking to big steelmakers and will be setting up small demonstration models within their production chains that will use their existing energy infrastructure," he stated.

He further emphasized that by replacing carbon with sodium, his company's technology reduced direct carbon emissions during this part of the steel-making process to zero.