Trending
Sony EYE nanosatellite
Brunt Ice Shelf
AUKUS deal
B21 Raider Images
AI Art Generator
WORMS Robots
Industrial Revolution inventions

In pursuit of lunar oxygen, firm discovers recipe for net-zero steel

A novel solution sees carbon replaced by sodium during steel manufacture.
Sade Agard
| Mar 13, 2023 10:02 AM EST
Created: Mar 13, 2023 10:02 AM EST
science
Decarbonizing steel, how will it be done?
Decarbonizing steel, how will it be done?

simonkr/iStock 

An Israeli company working on manufacturing oxygen on the moon for future colonization has hit on a recipe that could significantly lower carbon dioxide emissions and expenses for the steel industry.

Producing iron, naturally present in the Earth as iron oxides, is the first step in manufacturing steel. Conventionally, coal and iron oxides are combined in scorching blast furnaces to bond oxygen molecules with carbon molecules. During this process, the bioproduct is carbon dioxide (CO2), which we all know to be a significant greenhouse gas.

Using sodium- not carbon- in the steel business

Helios has found that sodium, used to manufacture table salt, may be utilized in place of carbon-rich coal.

They assert that sodium oxide is created when sodium molecules interact with the oxygen molecules in iron ore. The oxygen is then released into the atmosphere after being split again into sodium and oxygen. After that, the sodium can be reused.

The company's ongoing work on a lunar oxygen-producing reactor, which aims to separate oxygen from iron oxides found in lunar rock, gave rise to the idea of using sodium in the steel business.

According to Jonathan Geifman, co-founder and CEO of Helios, in an article by The Times of Isreal, unlike the conventional blast furnace approach, which required heating the mixture to more than 1,200 degrees Celsius, his sodium method only required 400 degrees Celsius.

Helios already has a benchtop system in its laboratory. Additionally, before the end of the year, Helios plans to install a prototype to replace the conventional blast furnace in at least one overseas steel production facility.

"We're talking to big steelmakers and will be setting up small demonstration models within their production chains that will use their existing energy infrastructure," he stated.

He further emphasized that by replacing carbon with sodium, his company's technology reduced direct carbon emissions during this part of the steel-making process to zero.

Most Popular

According to Geifman, it also reduced indirect emissions (from the coal or natural gas used to fire the furnaces) by 80–90 percent and energy consumption by 50 percent.

While the technology is still in the early stages of research, the CEO is confident that Helios' approach could reduce steel production costs by "tens of percentage points." 

Better yet, they've already tested the technology, which has proven successful with other metals such as copper and nickel.

How much CO2 does the steel industry emit?

The steel industry is accountable for about 7 percent of CO2 emissions globally. Its dependence on coal for the conversion of iron ore into its raw metallic form makes it incredibly challenging to decarbonize. It must create and market new low-CO2 technology within the next five to 10 years to meet the EU's climate targets.

message circleSHOW COMMENT (1)chevron
For You
innovationie-premium
A dentist astrophotographer pictures Moon as stainless as his patients' teeth after cleaning

Ammoun's photography career started in 2015 when he bought his first camera with money from his dental school graduation award. This sparked an interest that grew into a guide to the Moon, space, and beyond.

Baba Tamim | 12/14/2022
Engineers solve short-circuit puzzle, paving way for fast charging EVs
innovationpremiumEngineers solve short-circuit puzzle, paving way for fast charging EVs
Sade Agard| 2/25/2023
The “last Neanderthal technology” shows the species was in trouble before modern humans got to Europe
sciencepremiumThe “last Neanderthal technology” shows the species was in trouble before modern humans got to Europe
Grant Currin| 8/12/2022
More Stories
science
Rare lightning bolt images from Brazil detail how rods work
Jijo Malayil| 3/14/2023
science
NASA to develop new spacecraft for the destruction of ISS
Sejal Sharma| 3/14/2023
science
This 'Earthly' ancestral substance may aid in the search for alien life
Sade Agard| 3/14/2023