Lunar south pole's hidden crater unveiled in stunning mosaic

A striking mosaic has revealed the Moon's south pole in a new light.

Mrigakshi Dixit| Sep 20, 2023 10:22 AM EST

Two lunar orbiters' advanced cameras have combined their technological prowess to produce a stunning new mosaic of the Shackleton Crater in the Moon's dark South Pole area.

This unprecedented mosaic was assembled using images obtained by the Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter Camera (LROC) and ShadowCam, a NASA instrument outfitted on the Korean spacecraft named Danuri.

The Danuri was designed and built by the Korea Aerospace Research Institute (KARI) and launched in August 2022. While LROC has been orbiting the Earth's only natural satellite since 2009. 

Reportedly, the crater portrayed in this mosaic might be one of the Artemis III mission's landing locations in 2025. And it could be one of the hotspots of future lunar exploration.

ShadowCam: NASA's hypersensitive optical camera images lunar south pole region 
NASA considers building an oxygen pipeline in the lunar south pole 

ShadowCam was built to capture dark regions of the Moon

While the LROC excels at capturing intricate images of the lunar surface, it has constraints when capturing areas on the Moon that remain in perpetual darkness, referred to as permanently shadowed regions. This is where the specialized ShadowCam comes into play.

As per the NASA release, this camera is "200 times more light-sensitive" than LROC, allowing it to catch geographical features in extremely low-light circumstances. However, its high sensitivity to light renders the camera less effective when capturing regions of the Moon that are exposed to sunlight.

"With each camera optimized for specific lighting conditions near the lunar poles, analysts can combine images from both instruments to create a comprehensive visual map of the terrain and geologic features of both the brightest and darkest parts of the Moon," NASA added. 

This crater's interior floor and walls are characterized by regions in permanent shadow. These areas never receive direct sunlight, making them extremely cold places of the Moon. The mosaic exhibits these permanently shadowed areas and the crater's sunlit portions, like the rim and slopes. ShadowCam captured the dark areas, while LROC snapped the illuminated regions of this crater. 

The full mosaic of the crater located in the South Pole of the Moon.
Mosaic created by LROC and ShadowCam 

South pole exploration key to future space missions

Permanently shadowed areas near the Moon's south pole are thought to have substantial quantities of water ice. Water is a crucial resource for future lunar exploration and habitation since it may be utilized for drinking, producing oxygen, and creating rocket fuel. Understanding the distribution and location of lunar water resources is critical for planning long-term lunar missions.

The region is also a focal point for other lunar research, including insights into the Moon's history and the solar system's formation. For these reasons, tools like ShadowCam can play an essential role in improving visual representation and mapping of the South Pole. 

All this wealth of data will help the US space agency to better prepare for the upcoming series of Artemis missions, in which NASA has set ambitious plans to land astronauts on the South Pole. The imagery will also aid in identifying particular South Pole locations for future surface exploration.

Comprehensively mapped regions will also enable future robotic explorers, such as VIPER (Volatiles Investigating Polar Exploration Rover), to navigate easily on the tough, least-explored surface of the South Pole.