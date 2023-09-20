Lunar south pole's hidden crater unveiled in stunning mosaic

Two lunar orbiters' advanced cameras have combined their technological prowess to produce a stunning new mosaic of the Shackleton Crater in the Moon's dark South Pole area.

This unprecedented mosaic was assembled using images obtained by the Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter Camera (LROC) and ShadowCam, a NASA instrument outfitted on the Korean spacecraft named Danuri.

The Danuri was designed and built by the Korea Aerospace Research Institute (KARI) and launched in August 2022. While LROC has been orbiting the Earth’s only natural satellite since 2009.

Reportedly, the crater portrayed in this mosaic might be one of the Artemis III mission's landing locations in 2025. And it could be one of the hotspots of future lunar exploration.