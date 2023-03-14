M7.8 earthquake: UK team arrives in Turkey to assess buildings

Why did so many buildings collapse during the quake?

Following the destruction, Turkey's building codes and construction methods have come under criticism.

Work with their Turkish colleagues has revealed that while the quake's power had much to do with the scale of destruction, examples of poor construction are also evident. This includes large pebbles mixed in concrete, which weakens its strength.

The research is being carried out by the Earthquake Engineering Field Investigation Team (EEFIT)- a group of industry experts and academics who have assessed major earthquakes over the last three decades.

Turkish structural engineers collaborating with the team have already identified a few issues.

For example, samples of concrete obtained from a fallen building in Adiyaman have revealed that it includes 6-centimeter-long stones. These were employed to bulk out the concrete and came from a nearby river.

"That has some serious implications on the strength of the concrete," said Professor Emily So to BBC News, who is the director of the Cambridge University Centre for Risk in the Built Environment and will be co-leading the investigation.

Additionally, it was discovered that the steel bars that should have strengthened the concrete were smooth rather than ridged. As a result, the concrete won't stick to them, weakening the structure.

Many older structures fell during the earthquake in Turkey, although some more recent ones also did. After a significant earthquake in Iznit in 1999, new building rules were implemented. According to Prof. So, these relatively more modern buildings should have withstood the quake better.