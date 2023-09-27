M87 galaxy's black hole exhibits spin, latest study confirms

Researchers just confirmed that our nearby radio galaxy M87, containing a black hole 6.5 billion times bigger than the Sun, has a spin. The "elliptical" galaxy is home to several trillion stars, a supermassive black hole, and 15,000 globular star clusters, according to NASA. Located 55 million light-years from Earth, this galaxy was discovered in 1781 by Charles Messier.

The study, which used a global network of radio telescopes led by Chinese researcher Dr. CUI Yuzhu, was carried out by an international team. The findings related to it are published in the journal Nature.

The research findings were based on a comprehensive examination of telescope data from 2000–2022 that discovered M87 exhibits an oscillating jet that swings up and down with an amplitude of about 10 degrees.