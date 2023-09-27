M87 galaxy's black hole exhibits spin, latest study confirms
Scientists have recently verified the existence of spin in our neighboring radio galaxy, M87, which houses a supermassive black hole 6.5 billion times larger than the Sun.
| Sep 27, 2023 10:00 AM EST
The black hole’s spin axis is assumed to align vertically. The jet’s direction is almost perpendicular to the disk. The misalignment between the black hole spin axis and the disk rotation axis triggers the precession of the disk and jet.
Yuzhu Cui et al. 2023, Intouchable Lab@Openverse and Zhejiang Lab