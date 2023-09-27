Job IconENGINEERING JOBSJob Vector

M87 galaxy's black hole exhibits spin, latest study confirms

Scientists have recently verified the existence of spin in our neighboring radio galaxy, M87, which houses a supermassive black hole 6.5 billion times larger than the Sun.
Jijo Malayil
| Sep 27, 2023 10:00 AM EST
Created: Sep 27, 2023 10:00 AM EST
science
The black hole’s spin axis is assumed to align vertically. The jet’s direction is almost perpendicular to the disk. The misalignment between the black hole spin axis and the disk rotation axis triggers the precession of the disk and jet.
Yuzhu Cui et al. 2023, Intouchable Lab@Openverse and Zhejiang Lab 

Researchers just confirmed that our nearby radio galaxy M87, containing a black hole 6.5 billion times bigger than the Sun, has a spin. The "elliptical" galaxy is home to several trillion stars, a supermassive black hole, and 15,000 globular star clusters, according to NASA. Located 55 million light-years from Earth, this galaxy was discovered in 1781 by Charles Messier.

The study, which used a global network of radio telescopes led by Chinese researcher Dr. CUI Yuzhu, was carried out by an international team. The findings related to it are published in the journal Nature.

The research findings were based on a comprehensive examination of telescope data from 2000–2022 that discovered M87 exhibits an oscillating jet that swings up and down with an amplitude of about 10 degrees.

Related

Data-heavy method

The research team concentrated on M87 in this study because it was there that the first observational astrophysical jet was seen in 1918. Thanks to its proximity, the jet formation regions close to the black hole can be resolved in detail with Very Long Baseline Interferometry (VLBI), as represented by recent black hole shadow imaging with the Event Horizon Telescope (EHT). By analyzing VLBI data from M87 obtained over the last 23 years, the team detected the periodic precessional jet at its base, offering insight into the status of the central black hole.

"Since the misalignment between the black hole and the disk is relatively small and the precession period is around 11 years, accumulating high-resolution data tracing M87's structure over two decades and thorough analysis are essential to obtain this achievement, said Yuzhu, a postdoctoral researcher at Zhejiang Lab, a research institution in Hangzhou, and lead and corresponding author of the paper, in a statement.

To give some context, the extraordinary gravitational force and power of plasma outflows, known as jets, that approach the speed of light and extend thousands of light-years away allow supermassive black holes at the center of active galaxies—the most disruptive celestial objects in our universe—to accrete enormous amounts of material.

According to the team, for more than a century, physicists and astronomers have struggled to understand the energy transfer process between supermassive black holes, their accretion disks, and relativistic jets. According to a widely accepted idea, energy may be taken from a spinning black hole, allowing part of the supermassive black hole's surrounding material to be expelled with immense energy. Supermassive black hole spin, an essential component in this process and the most fundamental metric after black hole mass had not been directly detected.

Why does this happen?

The crucial question at the center of this finding is what force in the cosmos can change the path of such a strong jet. The behavior of the accretion disk, which is connected to the center supermassive black hole, may hold the key to the solution. Due to their angular momenta, infalling materials circle the black hole, forming a disk-like configuration before slowly spiraling inward until they are irrevocably pulled into the black hole. A process known as "frame-dragging," which was foreseen by Einstein's General Theory of Relativity, occurs when a black hole is spinning because it significantly influences the spacetime around it.

According to researchers, a precessional jet results from a misalignment between the accretion disk's rotational axis and the black hole's spin axis, according to the study team's thorough investigation. By confirming that the supermassive black hole in M87 is truly rotating, the detection of this precession advances our knowledge of supermassive black holes. "After the success of black hole imaging in this galaxy with the EHT, whether this black hole is spinning or not has been a central concern among scientists. Now anticipation has turned into certainty. This monster black hole is indeed spinning," said Yuzhu.

The team is now left with even more questions, like understanding the accretion disk's structure and the exact value of the M87's spin. The researchers suggest "more sources with this configuration, thus challenging scientists to discover them."

