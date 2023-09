In a significant stride toward unraveling the mysteries of the cosmos, the Giant Magellan Telescope (GMT) has commenced the four-year process of fabricating and polishing its seventh and final primary mirror, the Giant Magellan Telescope Organisation announced.

This mirror, the last required to complete the telescope's 368 square meter light collecting surface, marks a historic milestone in astronomy.

Unlocking the secrets of the Universe

With its extraordinary light-gathering capabilities, the GMT promises to revolutionize our understanding of the Universe. It boasts a collecting surface that surpasses any other telescope, making it a game-changer for astronomy. As Buell Jannuzi, principal investigator for the GMT primary mirror segments, director of Steward Observatory, and head of the Department of Astronomy at the University of Arizona, expresses, "the telescope will make history through its future discoveries."