Magic drug prevents weight gain in mice living on a sugary diet

What’s more surprising is that the mice were fed a high-fat and sugar-rich diet throughout their lives, and still, when exposed to CPACC, these subjects turned slim and healthy.

The link between obesity and magnesium

The answer to this question lies in our body’s cellular mechanism. Our body is full of elements such as sodium, calcium, magnesium, and potassium, and each of these elements plays an important role in ensuring healthy metabolism.

For example, while calcium makes our bones stronger, magnesium keeps our blood sugar in control and facilitates protein production. However, an overdose of any such element in our body could also cause disturb our body’s metabolism.

While looking for factors responsible for weight gain on a cellular level in mammals, the study authors noticed that at times when body cells received more than the required amount of magnesium, the energy production in cells slowed down.

They suggest that excessive magnesium disturbs mitochondria activity in body cells and leads to the deposition of excessive fat in the body. This extra fat increases weight and eventually becomes the cause of liver and heart diseases.

How does CPACC work?

When CPACC was administered to mice who were living on an unhealthy western diet, the subjects started losing weight and became slim. Plus, their livers stopped getting adversely affected by their sugary diets, reducing the risk of liver or heart problems in mice to a large extent.