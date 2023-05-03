Can magic mushrooms cure color blindness? Study says yes

Magic mushrooms, more commonly known as ‘shrooms,' have been known to treat depression and provide relief from gripping anxiety. In fact, we reported just last month that injured athletes are turning to these psychedelic mushrooms to treat traumatic brain injuries.

And now, a new study says that these psychedelics could aid in treating color blindness. The human vision relies upon three types of cone cells – red, blue, and green. The eyes of a person with normal color vision use all three types of cone cells, which means that their vision is functioning correctly. But in some people, one type of cone cell perceives light out of alignment, resulting in color vision deficiency (CVD), also known as color blindness.