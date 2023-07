What started with a patient discovering birds building a huge nest on anti-nest spikes in the courtyard of a hospital in Antwerp, has turned out to be a remarkable finding in bird behavior, according to a scientific publication.

Urban areas often have these sharp metal spikes outside windows or rooftops to prevent birds from building nests. However, some birds have taken advantage of the spiky structures that are intended as a deterrent.

Researchers said that magpies make a roof on their nest to prevent the robbery of eggs and young, and they specifically look for thorny plants in nature for this purpose.