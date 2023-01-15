What would it take to make some of the most famous sci-fi weapons?

Whether you're a fan of Star Wars or Star Trek, there's something for everyone in this examination of science fiction's most powerful armaments.

What are the most realistic sci-fi weapons?

Some science fiction weapons that have some degree of realism include:

Laser weapons: Lasers have been used in various military applications, such as rangefinding and target designation. In recent years, there has been significant progress in the development of solid-state lasers, which have the potential to be used as weapons.

Plasma weapons: Plasma is an ionized gas, and like lasers, it can be focused and directed. There is research on using plasma in weaponry, as it has high energy and high heat.

Railguns: A railgun uses electromagnetic forces to accelerate a projectile to extremely high velocities. While not yet in widespread use, railguns are currently under development for military use to launch projectiles over long distances.

Sonic weapons: Some non-lethal weapons that use sound waves to incapacitate or disorient a person have been developed and used in the real world.

Directed-energy weapons: Directed energy weapons, including lasers and microwave weapons, are designed to deliver a concentrated beam of energy to a target. While not widespread, directed-energy weapons are under development for various military applications.

It's worth noting that many of these weapons are still in the research and development stage and not yet available in the military. Also, many of the weapons in science fiction, like ray guns and death rays, are still made up and have nothing to do with real science or technology.

But that doesn't need to stop us from wondering what could be.

What would it take to build some of the most famous weapons in science fiction?

So, what would it take, if we could, to build some of the most famous science-fiction weapons? Let's take a look.

We'll try to break down the most fundamental elements of each weapon, like its power source, etc. The following is not intended to be exhaustive and is in no particular order.

1. A lightsaber would be problematic

Lightsabers are probably the most iconic of fantasy weapons. Wouldn't it be great if we could build one for real? Well, that might not be as easy as you might initially think. Far from it, in fact.

Building a real-life lightsaber, as depicted in the Star Wars franchise, would be highly challenging and is impossible with current technology. Lightsabers in the Star Wars universe are depicted as powerful energy weapons that emit a concentrated beam of light that can cut through solid objects and deflect blaster bolts.

For those who've religiously watched the films and extended franchises, these abilities are taken for granted. But, in reality, it would take some considerable developments in various technological fields.

Power source: A lightsaber would require a powerful energy source to power the beam. In the Star Wars universe, lightsabers are powered by small, cylindrical power cells called "kyber crystals." Still, no known technology currently exists that could function similarly in real life.

Beam emission control: A mechanism would be needed to create and contain the lightsaber's beam. In the Star Wars universe, lightsabers use plasma, superheated gas, with a strong magnetic field to contain it. To generate a beam of plasma hot and intense enough to cut through objects would require a massive power source that exceeds the currently possible energy production.

Hilt and casing: A hilt and casing would be needed to hold all of the lightsaber's components together. The hilt would need to withstand the intense heat generated by the lightsaber's beam and the powerful forces exerted by the beam. Its size and design would be dictated by all the main components needed. In Star Wars canon, early lightsabers (called "protosabers") did come equipped with external power packs that perform some of the functions needed, so a real lightsaber's hilt could be made more reasonable.

Cooling system: A lightsaber generates an enormous amount of heat that needs to be dissipated for the weapon to function for long periods. The hilt would have to be designed with a cooling system to keep the internal components from overheating.

In summary, building a real lightsaber would require breakthroughs in understanding and controlling high-energy physics, plasma physics, and material science. Even if these breakthroughs were achieved, the resulting weapon would likely be extremely dangerous and only be used in a highly controlled environment such as a research facility.

That being said, some have attempted to make the technology real. For example, one particular YouTuber won a world record for their endeavors. However, this is not a lightsaber but more of an advanced and, admittedly, very cool plasma torch.

2. Could we ever build a "chainsword" from the Warhammer 40,000 universe?

A "chainsword," in case you are unaware, is a type of melee weapon typically depicted in science fiction, specifically in the Warhammer 40,000 universe. It is a sword with a chain blade powered by a small motor, allowing it to cut through even the toughest of materials easily.

They look fantastic, and to any fan of the universe, they are one of the most iconic weapons of the universe. Given they are effectively a chainsaw in sword form, you might think we could make one for real.

Well, like the lightsaber, it is not quite that simple.

Building a real-life chainsword would be extraordinarily challenging and, like the lightsaber, would require some significant advancements in technology.

Power source: A chainsword would require a powerful energy source to power the blade. In the Warhammer 40,000 universe, chainswords are powered by promethium, a fictional general-use fuel source similar to fossil fuels today. Unlike the real world highly radioactive element with the same name, in the Warhammer universe, it is a highly volatile incendiary gel substance of some kind. It is not made clear if this uses the real element or not. While we have combustion engines today, it is unknown if the one used in the chainsword operates similarly. It could be a micro-nuclear reactor if the real element is used, for example.

Blade: A mechanism would be needed to create and contain the chainsword's blade. In the Warhammer 40,000 universe, the blade is made of a high-density metal alloy with teeth capable of cutting through various materials. Creating such a blade would require advances in metallurgy and material science that are currently not possible.

Hilt and casing: A hilt and casing would be needed to hold all of the chainsword's components together. The hilt would need to withstand the intense forces exerted by the chainsword's blade and the powerful energy field generated by the blade itself.

Safety and maintenance: The chainblade would generate a great deal of heat, and it would be difficult to control and dangerous if it were to break. It would also require a lot of maintenance and must be sharpened frequently.

In short, building a real chainsword from Warhammer 40,000 would require breakthroughs in several fields, such as high-energy physics, materials science, and mechanical engineering. But, since these weapons exist in time set tens of thousands of years from now, we have plenty of time to iron out the wrinkles, just not yet.

In the meantime, we'll have to make do with excellent replicas like the one above.

3. Are we even close to building the Predator's Plasmacaster?

The Plasmacaster is a long-range energy projector weapon with automatic aiming capabilities. It is sometimes referred to as the Plasma Cannon, Laser Cannon, or Shoulder Cannon. In the Predator universe, it can fire armor-penetrating plasma bolts at distant targets. When a victim is hit, the bolts launched by the weapon explode in a burst of plasma "shrapnel," inflicting severe wounds and maybe harming other foes nearby.

This weapon is a handheld or shoulder-mounted device that fires a concentrated beam of energy, cutting through solid objects and causing significant damage.

Although some have been spotted with inbuilt targeting systems, the Plasmacaster is commonly targeted using a targeting system built into the Predator's bio-helmet, allowing the weapon to track the user's head movement. To improve precision, three-pointed targeting laser sights are often set in a triangular arrangement based on the Yautja symbol of "cooperation and togetherness."

The Predator uses this weapon to hunt and kill its prey, including humans. It is a signature weapon of the Predator. It is also very cool.

But could we ever build one?

Building a real-life plasmacaster, would, again, require significant advancements in our understanding of technology.

Power source: A plasmacaster would require a powerful energy source to generate the beam. In the Predator universe, plasmacasters are powered by high-energy power cells, but no available technology currently exists that could function similarly in real life. Generating and containing enough energy to generate a beam of plasma hot and intense enough to cut through solid objects would require a massive power source that exceeds the currently possible energy production.

Emission: A mechanism would be needed to create and contain the plasmacaster's beam; this would require a deep understanding and control of high-energy physics, plasma physics, and material science.

Cooling system: The Plasmacaster would generate enormous heat and radiation that needs to be dissipated for the weapon to function for long periods. The Plasmacaster would have to be designed with a cooling system to keep the internal components from overheating.

Advanced targeting: Laser targeting does exist today, but the systems to autotarget and track, especially out of visual range, would require significant advancements in targeting systems. Integration with a helmet heads-up-display (HUD) also exists but is likely significantly inferior to that used by the Predator.

Safety: A weapon of this power would pose a huge risk to the user and people nearby; containing and directing the energy would be incredibly difficult and dangerous.

So, it appears we are a long way off from being able to make something even close to the capabilities of the plasmacaster. But then, it is science fiction.

4. Predator smart disc is an impressive piece of kit

Sticking on the subject of the Predator, what about that crazy boomerang-like disc the alien carries in Predator 2 and some other films in the Predator universe?

It is a circular, disc-shaped device that can be thrown like a frisbee and fly through the air to slice through whatever it hits. The Predator can control the disk using some form of remote control, so that it will fly back to the predator after the throw. It is called a "smart disk" because of its ability to be remote-controlled.