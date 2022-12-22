In a first, scientists produced male and female cells from a single person

Researchers have known that men and women are often affected differently by medical conditions and treatments. But when researchers try to document the differences, they often get stuck.

This is because, when people are recruited for studies, gender is only one factor that defines them. It's often unclear whether people respond differently to an illness or treatment because of their gender, genes, health background, or a range of other factors.

Now a research team led by Prof. Benjamin Reubinoff, director of the Swartz Stem Cell Research Center at the Goldyne Savad Institute of gene therapy, created male and female cells that are genetically identical except for their sex chromosomes.

This allows researchers to compare and contrast how these cells respond to medication or use them to model illness in a way that is free from the influences of other genetic or environmental factors.

A genetically identical model of male and female cells

To create the model, researchers obtained cells from the repositories of the Coriell Institute for Medical Research, where people donate samples for use in a wide range of biomedical research projects. The cells came from a donor with Klinefelter syndrome, which is characterized by the presence of an extra X chromosome in their cells.

However, in this case, the donor had a rare "mosaic" form of Klinefelter syndrome, where there is a mix of cells with different numbers of sex chromosomes. In this condition, some cells contain three sex chromosomes (XXY), some contain two X chromosomes, and some have only one X and one Y chromosome.