Certain surface features of the Moon, including the iconic 'Man in the Moon,' are 200 million years older than previously thought, according to new research presented at the Goldschmidt Geochemistry Conference in Lyon, France, on July 12.

If upheld, the findings could finally resolve two conflicting dating systems used to determine the age of the Moon's surface, marking a significant development in lunar research.

How old is the "Man in the Moon"?

The "Man on the Moon" feature refers to the patterns and shapes visible on the Moon's surface that resemble a human face or figure. These patterns are formed by dark hardened lava known as the lunar 'mare' or 'maria.' They are a popular cultural reference in folklore and children's stories.