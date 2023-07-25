Manganese ocean ‘potatos’ are highly radioactive

Manganese nodules are found in the deep ocean.

These could be an important source of valuable and relatively scarce metals.

Now, researchers have now found they are highly radioactive - making them more risky to mine than previously thought.

Manganese nodules, also known as polymetallic nodules, can be found in all of Earth’s oceans. They come in sizes ranging from that of a potato to a head of lettuce and are composed largely of iron and manganese oxides.

Large concentrations of these 'sea potatoes' can be found in the Pacific and Indian Oceans at depths of up to 21,300 feet (6,500 meters).

The nodules are considered the most important metal deposits of the sea, due to their high content of iron, titanium, copper, nickel and cobalt – elements important to the production of motors, computers, smartphones, and batteries. This has drawn the interest of the electronics and steelmaking industries, in particular, as potential new sources of metals to meet the growing demand.