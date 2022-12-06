Giant mantle plume under Martian surface suggests the planet is not dead

Mars is more active than previously believed

Researchers Adrien Broquet and Jeff Andrews-Hanna from the Lunar and Planetary Laboratory of the University of Arizona analyzed data from several orbital probes and dozens of marsquakes captured by the NASA spacecraft, Insight.

The team developed geophysical models based on geological, terrain, and gravity data from Elysium Planitia, which is one of the largest Martian plains. Their results showed that Elysium Planitia sits over a giant mantle plume spanning a diameter of about 4,000 kilometers (2,485 miles) and is between 96 and 285 degrees Celsius (170 to 520 degrees Fahrenheit) hotter than the surrounding rock.

"We have strong evidence for mantle plumes being active on Earth and Venus, but this isn't expected on a small and supposedly cold world like Mars," Andrews-Hanna said. "Mars was most active 3 to 4 billion years ago, and the prevailing view is that the planet is essentially dead today."

A planet with an active volcanism

Mantle plumes are large blobs of warm and buoyant rock that rise from deep inside a planet and push through its intermediate layer – the mantle – to reach the base of its crust, causing earthquakes, faulting, and volcanic eruptions.

The region is also home to a system of fissures called Cerberus Fossae, where the most recent volcanic events on Mars are thought to have taken place 53,000 years ago. This explains the recent volcanism in the region, as well as the marsquakes registered by InSight.