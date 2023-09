A new study revealed the origins of Zealandia – a long, narrow microcontinent that is mostly submerged in the South Pacific Ocean, according to National Geographic. This subcontinent broke off from Antarctica roughly 100 million years ago, after it separated from Australia nearly 80 million years ago.

Scientists collected rock samples from the seabed in Zealandia, a region now mostly submerged underwater. These samples included pebbly to cobbly sandstones, fine-grained sandstones, mudstones, bioclastic limestones, and basaltic lavas.

Forming geological map via rock analysis

Upon analyzing the rocks, researchers discovered the geological and tectonic history of the northern part of the Zealandia continent, which had remained poorly understood as it lies hidden beneath the ocean's surface.