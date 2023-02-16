Marburg virus outbreak: Officials rush to test vaccines

What is the Marburg virus?

The term "viral hemorrhagic fever" describes a disorder that impairs the body's ability to function on its own and damages numerous organ systems, including the cardiovascular system as a whole. These conditions might have various symptoms, but bleeding or hemorrhaging is frequently one of them.

So far, we know that the outbreak is located in the Kié-Ntem region, which borders Cameroon and Gabon, in the north of Equatorial Guinea. According to John Edmunds, an epidemiologist at the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine, who was at the meeting, the number of cases so far is higher than most of the 16 Marburg outbreaks previously identified.

"I cannot emphasize enough the need for speed," he said at the WHO meeting.

"Outbreaks have tended to be small and finish relatively quickly after effective interventions have been put in place," he told Nature in a press release.

At the meeting, officials also discussed the logistics of testing Marburg virus vaccinations in Equatorial Guinea. Viral-vector vaccines, such as the COVID-19 vaccine created by AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford in the UK, are among the top candidates.

Is there a vaccine for the Marburg virus?

The viability of testing Marburg vaccinations in various stages of development was also considered during the meeting. Though, it was asserted that the likelihood of a successful trial is low because other preventative measures, such as quarantine, might put an end to the outbreak before even a single dosage of the vaccine could be given.