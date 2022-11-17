Mars may have been covered in a 300-meter-deep ocean in the solar system's early days

They estimated that early meteorite showers likely brought enough water to Mars to create a 300-meter-deep ocean.

Martian meteorites

Lead researcher Martin Bizzarro and a team of colleagues conducted their sample analyses to estimate how much water was deposited on the Red Planet. Mars' uppermost layer contains the chemical signatures of carbonaceous, or C-type, meteorites that bombarded the planet's crust as it solidified approximately 4.5 billion years ago.

Mars' upper layer isn't made up of large tectonic plates, as is the case on Earth, meaning the materials on its surface shouldn't be churned and regurgitated in the same way they have on our planet over millennia. As such, meteorite materials should be pretty well preserved on the red planet's surface. Meanwhile, the rocks from the mantle below should still show what Mars was like before meteorites bombarded it.

"It’s a bit like DNA," Bizzarro told New Scientists in an interview. "Carbonaceous-type asteroids have a very distinctchromium isotope composition relative to the inner solar system."

The scientists analyzed the chromium-54 in samples of meteorites that came from Mars' surface and mantle and ended up on Earth. By doing so, they could estimate the total mass of the meteorites that collided with Mars during its early period. They outlined their findings in a paper in Science Advances.