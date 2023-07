For decades, scientists have been looking for the possibility of life on other planets, specifically Mars.

Recently, a study determined similarities between a giant volcano on Mars, Olympus Mons, and Earth’s active volcanic islands.

The astronomer Fred Watson, told Sky News earlier today (July 27) that the Martian volcano is very similar to shield volcanos on Earth and is comparable to the tallest mountain on Earth – Mauna Kea.

Watch Watson explain below.

Biggest volcano in the solar system

Watson highlighted, “Olympus Mons is the biggest volcano known in the whole solar system.”

“It's known that Olympus Mons was very active over a very long period roughly three or four billion years ago,” he added, “the new element is the idea that perhaps Olympus Mons was once an island because we know that Mars is in the northern hemisphere and the volcano is in the northern hemisphere and we know that it was once an ocean.”