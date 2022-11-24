Life on Mars? Scientists confirm that Mars' Jezero Crater was full of organic materials

New Mars findings point to ancient alien life

NASA's Perseverance rover landed on Mars in February 2021. Having spent its first 208 Martian days investigating the planet, the rover has now provided compelling new evidence that organic molecules were once abundant in the lake on the rover's landing site, the Jezero Crater.

In an interview with IFLScience, Dr. Joseph Razzell Hollis, from the Natural History Museum in London, co-lead author on a new study presenting the findings, said, "It looks like Jezero Crater is indeed what we suspected based on orbital imaging. It used to be a lake about three/three and a half billion years ago. And that's really exciting for us, obviously, because liquid water on Mars 3 billion years ago was around the same time that life evolved on Earth. So it raises a question, did that water on Mars also contain the building blocks for life?"

Hollis and Dr. Eva Scheller presented their findings in a new paper published in the journal Science. They used data from the SHERLOC instrument aboard the Perseverance rover to analyze rocks in the Jezero Crater and detect the fluorescence of specific organic compounds.

The researchers explained that these compounds could have resulted in the evolution of life on Mars. However, they would need to analyze similar rock samples in more detail here on Earth before making any firm conclusions.