Mars shows how even the simplest life forms can destroy their own planet

Some of the oldest life forms in our biosphere were microorganisms known as “hydrogenotrophic methanogens” that particularly benefited from the atmospheric composition of the time. Feeding on the CO2 (carbon dioxide) and H2 (dihydrogen) that abounded in the atmosphere (with H2 representing between 0.01 and 0.1% of the atmospheric composition, compared to the current approximate of 0.00005%), they harnessed enough energy to colonize the surface of our planet’s oceans.

In return, they released into the atmosphere large amounts of CH4 (a.k.a., methane, from which they get their name), a potent greenhouse gas that accumulated and heated up the climate. Since our sun at the time was not as bright as it is today, it may not have been able to maintain temperate conditions on the planet’s surface without the intervention of other aspects. As such, thanks to these methanogens, the very emergence of life on Earth may itself have helped ensure our planet’s habitability, setting the right conditions for the evolution and complexification of the terrestrial biosphere for the billions of years that followed.

While this is the likeliest explanation for the early development of habitability on Earth, what was it like for the other planets of the solar system, such as our neighbor, the red planet? As we continue to explore Mars, it is becoming ever clearer that similar environmental conditions were developing on its surface at the same time as those that enabled methanogens to flourish in the oceans back on Earth.

Microbial life may have resided within the first four kilometers of Mars’s porous crust. There it would have had shelter from the harsh surface conditions (in particular, harmful UV rays), more favorable temperatures compatible with liquid water, and a potentially abundant energy source in the form of atmospheric gases released within the crust.

In light of these aspects, our research group was naturally led to one key question: could the same life-generating events that occurred on Earth have also happened on Mars?

A portrait of Mars from four billion years ago

We set out to answer this question using three models, which culminated in the results recently published in the Nature Astronomy science journal. The first model allowed us to estimate how volcanism on Mars’s surface, the internal chemistry of its atmosphere, and the emission of certain chemicals into space may have determined the pressure and composition of the planet’s atmosphere. The same characteristics would then have determined the nature of the climate.