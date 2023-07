NASA's Perseverance rover on Mars has joined the frontlines in our battle against space weather threats by spying on the sun's far side. Its unique vantage point allows it to snap pictures of massive sunspots that could unleash powerful solar storms before they become visible from Earth.

The far side of the sun is a sneaky hiding spot, making it elusive to our space telescopes positioned around Earth or at the Lagrange points. This secrecy results in astronomers getting taken by surprise when gigantic sunspots suddenly emerge on the sun's near side as it spins majestically at the center of our solar system.