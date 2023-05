After more than a century of disappearance, cute marsupials that resemble "mini kangaroos on steroids'' are making a comeback in southern Australia. The active brush-tailed bettong (Bettongia penicillata), also known as yalgiri by the local Narungga People, used to hop and dart across a large portion of the Australian mainland.

Their population has decreased over the past two centuries as a result of habitat degradation, fox and feral cat predation, and other factors. Fewer than a thousand still exist, mostly in isolated areas of Western Australia, sanctuaries, and islands. But now, the southern tiny marsupials have returned after being reintroduced by environmentalists.