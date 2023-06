Scientists now propose gullies on Mars might have formed by melting water ice during periods of high obliquity, according to a new study published in Science on June 29.

By considering both water and carbon dioxide (CO2) processes, this new scenario offers valuable insights that contribute to our broader understanding of the Red Planet's intriguing geological and astrobiological history. They also could have implications for illuminating Mars' past climate and its potential to harbor life.

How are gullies on Mars formed?

These gullies resemble water-carved formations on Earth but exist at elevations where liquid water is not expected under Mars' current climate and atmospheric conditions.

The sublimation of CO2 ice has been considered. However, the mechanism underlying this process is uncertain, as the process lacks an Earth analog and cannot fully explain the distribution of Mars' gullies.