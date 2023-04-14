The mass of the W boson is being disputed. What is it after all?

Who is right and how big is the discrepancy? The second question can be answered (about ~73 megaelectronvolts between the two measurements), the first not so much.

The CERN team found a boson mass of 80,360 ±16 MeV, 10 MeV lower and 16% more precise than the previous estimate out of ATLAS, while, last year, the CDF Collaboration measured the boson’s mass to be 80,433 ± 9 MeV.

Gizmodo investigated and got some feedback from some leading scientists in the field.

“Since the ATLAS experiment’s document describes a ‘reanalysis’ of the same data that ATLAS already released in 2017, the fact that ATLAS obtains a similar value as before is to be expected,” said Ashutosh Kotwal, a physicist at Duke University and a member of the CDF Collaboration, in an email to Gizmodo.

“The reanalysis uses essentially the same technique as the previous publication. It is interesting that a press release was issued to advertise a tweaked analysis of old data.”

“The CDF measurement continues to be the world’s most precise measurement of the W boson mass,” Kotwal added.