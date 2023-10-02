Massive BlueWalker 3 comm satellite may threaten astronomy

In the last few years, the space community has raised concerns about the growing deployment of constellations of communication satellites in low-Earth orbit (LEO).

Satellite constellations, such as those launched by SpaceX (Starlink) and OneWeb, can significantly improve global communication services.

However, there are some concerning downsides. The technology can impede astronomical universe studies by causing light pollution, leaving satellite trails, and leaking radio signals.

An international team of scientists and astronomers has now evaluated the influence of a large BlueWalker 3 prototype satellite on astronomical observations.

“The night sky is a unique laboratory that allows scientists to conduct experiments that cannot be done in terrestrial laboratories. Astronomical observations have provided insights into fundamental physics and other research at the boundaries of our knowledge and changed humanity’s view of our place in the cosmos. The pristine night sky is also an important part of humanity’s shared cultural heritage and should be protected for society at large and for future generations,” said Dave Clements, from the Department of Physics at Imperial College London, in an official release.