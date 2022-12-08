'Massive evidence' on evolution: Extinct human species with tiny brains 'used fire' to live underground

"We have massive evidence. It's everywhere," said Berger, who reported the findings in a press release and a Carnegie Science lecture at the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Library in Washington last week.

"Huge lumps of charcoal, thousands of burned bones, giant hearths, and baked clay" were discovered.

Despite brains one-third the size of humans, the new findings on the primitive species with a chimpanzee-like skull may fundamentally alter how we think about complex behaviors.

Such conduct was previously believed to only be found in large-brained creatures like modern humans and Neanderthals.

Professor Lee Berger shows a full-scale reproduction of the skull of a hominid named Leti LUCA SOLA/Getty Images

Homo naledi lived approximately 230,000 years ago, averaging 144 centimeters in height and 40 kilograms in weight, according to the new findings.

With ape-like shoulders, a tiny brain that was a little larger than a chimpanzee's, and teeth, it had an odd blend of primitive and contemporary traits.

"We are probably looking at the culture of another species," Berger told Washington Post (WP) in an interview.

"There are a series of major discoveries coming out over the next month," said Berger.

Mystery of navigating dark narrow underground passes

The species' movements through the maze-like network of underground tubes at Rising Star, which are completely dark and require intricate maneuvers through openings in the rock only 17.5 centimeters wide, remain a mystery.

Due to the narrow passes, only 47 persons, all of whom were little and thinly built, had been able to enter the Dinaledi chamber, where the first Homo naledi fossils were found in the last decade.

Berger, who is 188 cm tall, decided to take a chance and enter the labyrinth in August of this year after reducing 25 kg of weight.

"It's not a space made for six-feet-two people like me. I'm by far the largest person who's even been in," he said.

Aware of the possibility of him getting stuck, he took the risk. "I almost died on the way out," Berger admitted.

Berger noticed that the granite in the Dinaledi chamber had some darkened spots and soot flecks when he glanced up.